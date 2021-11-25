50 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday.

The decedent, who resided in Santa Maria, was in the 70-plus age group and had no underlying conditions. The death wasn’t connected with a congregate care facility.

Of the 50 new cases, the highest number, 19, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had eight cases.

Elsewhere, seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Six cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

One case was in Goleta.

The location of three cases are pending.

Thirty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another five are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 45,418 cases, of which 326 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 543.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 65.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 73.6 %.

Of the entire county population, 61.9 % is fully vaccinated.

