50 COVID-19 cases reported and 5 deaths

Santa Barbara County reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and five new deaths.

Santa Maria had the highest number of new cases with 17, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 9 cases.

Elsewhere, 10 cases were reported in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported 2 cases.

One case was reported in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were reported in the City of Goleta.

The location of one case was pending.

Thirty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 7 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 45,691 cases, 254 of which are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 548.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 66% of the eligible 5-and-older population are fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 74%.

Of the entire county population, 62% are fully vaccinated.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com