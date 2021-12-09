50 COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Wednesday.

One decedent was in the 70-plus age group, and the other was in the 30-49 age group. Both had underlying medical conditions.

Neither death was associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the 50 new cases, the highest number, 11, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, eight cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Eight cases were also seen in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Seven cases were reported in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Five cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

The South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, saw four cases.

One case was in Goleta.

The locations of four cases were pending.

Thirty-five patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another eight are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 46,302 cases, of which 491 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 552.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 66.9% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 74.7%.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 62.9% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

Meanwhile, the omicron variant, which so far has produced mostly mild symptoms (coughing, congestion and fatigue), has been found in 43 people in 19 states.

Around the world, the variant has been found in 57 countries.

