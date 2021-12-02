50 COVID-19 new cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Of those, the highest number, 15, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 11 cases were in Santa Maria.

Seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Another seven were seen in the South Coast area including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Four cases were in Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

The location of three cases are pending.

Thirty-three patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another eight are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 45,741 cases, of which 272 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 548.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 66.2% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 74.1%.

Of the entire county population, 62.2% is fully vaccinated.

