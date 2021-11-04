50 COVID-19 new cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Wednesday.

One decedent was in the 70-plus age group, and the other was in the 50-69 age group. Both had underlying medical conditions. Neither resided in a congregate care facility.

Both lived in Santa Barbara.

Of Wednesday’s 50 cases, the highest number, 17, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had six cases.

Elsewhere, nine cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Four cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in Goleta.

Four cases were in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Three cases were in the South Coast area that includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Two were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

The location of one case was pending.

Forty-two patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 11 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 44,284 cases, of which 291 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 526.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.4% of the eligible 12-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 79%.

Of the entire county population, 60.5% is fully vaccinated.