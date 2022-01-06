50 more COVID cases at SB jail

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reports there are now 83 active COVID-19 cases at the Main Jail, the Santa Barbara site where an outbreak started Dec. 8.

Fifty additional COVID-19 cases related to the Main Jail outbreak, which began Dec. 8, have been identified.

Fifty-four COVID-positive cases have recovered since the last update, and there are now 83 active cases at the Santa Barbara jail, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

There has been a total of 169 cases in this outbreak, which includes 82 recovered cases and four inmates who were released.

All COVID-positive inmates are continuously monitored by custody staff and the county’s Wellpath partners.

None of the COVID positive inmates in this outbreak have required hospitalization, Thirty inmates have reported being symptomatic, 138 are asymptomatic and one inmate declined to discuss the presence or absence of symptoms.

The sheriff’s office said COVID-positive inmates are moved to an area of the facility with negative pressure cells. The rest are placed in small groups and isolated from the other inmates.

Inmates who have been exposed but not tested positive are also isolated. Inmates with severe symptoms or who have underlying health conditions are transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, although none of the inmates in this outbreak have necessitated hospital transport.

At the request of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the California Department of Public Health has assisted with testing at the Main Jail and has provided a team of medical professionals who will remain in the facility for the duration of this outbreak.

Inmates are tested when they arrive in the jail’s custody and are housed separately from the general population during the initial 10 days of their stay, according to the sheriff’s office.

They are tested again before they are moved out of the quarantine area into other areas of the facility.

Inmates are tested whenever they exhibit symptoms and whenever they might have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office continues to offer all three of the COVID vaccines to all inmates in its care.

