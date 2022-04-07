50 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Of those, the highest number, 14, was in Isla Vista, according to the Public Health Department.

Seven cases were in Goleta.

Five cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Twelve cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Four cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Santa Maria reported one case. Neighboring Orcutt had three cases.

One case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

The locations of two cases were pending.

Nine patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another one is recovering in an intensive care unit.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,559 cases, of which 183 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 675.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

