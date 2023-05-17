50 years of community service

Carpinteria Rotary Foundation continues its long list of projects

PHOTOS COURTESY ROTARY FOUNDATION

The Rotary Foundation poses with Carpinteria High School’s Interact Club. The foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“Service above self” is the Carpinteria Rotary Foundation’s motto, which is to be proven true by its extensive list of community service events and programs.

The Carpinteria Rotary Foundation, specifically the Noon Rotary, was founded in 1973. After several decades, the morning club and sunset club emerged to create, along with the Noon Rotary, three different meeting times for members. The foundation’s mission is to benefit charitable programs and help as much as possible, in Carpinteria and surrounding areas.

The foundation, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, has been known to collaborate with the Parks and Recreation departments, community events, senior citizens, and mentally and physically disadvantaged people.

Members are very diversified, according to Community Service Chair Bonnie Yonker.

“The ex-mayor, engineers, attorneys, farmers; all kinds of people with different political coming from divergent walks of life are apart of the foundation,” Mrs. Yonker said. “We all work together.”

The Rotary Foundation in Carpinteria holds a myriad of different events throughout the year, all aimed at a different cause of people to help.

Members of the foundation participate in a Creek Cleanup Week, cleaning up local creeks around the area. From left are Rotary members Dave Durflinger, Barry and Pam Enticknap, Tom Collins, Bonnie Yonker, Sophie Yonker, Apple Academy and Jon Everett.

The foundation holds an Alzheimer’s support group, Movie in the Parks, and Relay for Life, which only scratches the surface of the help the foundation brings to its local communities.

The foundation also hosts an annual Carpinteria cleanup day and works with the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, Junior Carpinterian of the Year and the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History. The organization also awards college scholarships to local students.

The foundation’s work also includes participation in the Heifer Project, in which the foundation buys animals such as goats and cows, which in turn get donated to families. The families utilize their animals and gain milk and food.

Further, Mrs. Yonker explained how the foundation has a strong focus in music education.

The foundation works in conjunction with the Carpinteria Unified School District. They buy students their instruments with a case and a music stand, and pay for students’ after-school music lessons.

“Over the years, we’ve reached 25,000 instruments for kids,” Mrs. Yonker said. “We have raised so much money for the music program.”

The foundation has global outreach and considers themselves a leading cause for the elimination of Polio.

“Rotary was a huge force in eradicating global Polio. (The foundation) has reduced polio cases by 99.9%, and Rotary members have contributed to more than 2.1 million dollars with the hope to protect children in over 122 countries,” Mrs. Yonker said.

Continuing the extensive list of Rotary Foundation events, its biggest annual fundraiser is the Talent Showcase.

The showcase has been a tradition with the foundation for the past 14 years, and the talent ranges from acrobats to singers — some even known to have gone onto “The Voice.”

The Talent Showcase Rotary Committee meets in the back of Island Brewing to work on details of its biggest fundraiser of the year.

“We have a red carpet rolled out, and we greet people at the door. We offer champagne and beer, then attendees get their program and go sit down,” Mrs. Yonker explained when asked to describe the event.

The Alcar Theatre in Carpinteria has 200 seats, so the most recent showcase, held there on April 15, sold out completely.

“Because of the great sponsorships we’ve had, for the past two years tickets have been free,” she said.

Mrs. Yonker pointed out Roland Rotz, who she said deserves a lot of credit for choosing the talent and working hard with the performers.

There are about 20 performers in the showcase, which is usually accompanied by an auction or raffle to raise more money for the foundation.

The considerable list of the foundation’s work does not go unnoticed, and Mrs. Yonker commented, “We’re really there whenever something is needed. We try to help as much as we can.”

The 50th anniversary for the Rotary Foundation is around the corner in July, and the organization is planning to celebrate. The event will be a dinner with tickets sold mainly to rotary members and affiliates, with more details to come.

The foundation meets the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. “We try to have an interesting speaker come to our lunch,” Mrs. Yonkers said. “We talk about our community projects and such.”

Mrs. Yonker explained anyone can join the foundation: “You don’t have to know anyone! You can just come in and say hi. If you want to come to a meeting and have a plan to do something, we will help you.”

Mrs. Yonker explains how happy she feels when she gives back, and how she wants other people to feel that same optimism.

The Rotary Foundation’s 50th anniversary is on the horizon, with a multitude of opportunities to become involved in.

email: klogan@newspress.com