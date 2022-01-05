516 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 516 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There is also one death to report. The individual was 50-69 years of age and had underlying medical conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate care site. Of those, the highest number, 149, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 83 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Forty-six cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 26 cases.

Twelve cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Seven cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 29 cases.

Seventy-two cases were in Goleta.

Fifty-one cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Twenty-six cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of 15 cases was pending.

Sixty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another seven are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 52,462 cases, of which 3,702 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 567.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 68.9% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 64.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

