Death on State Street under investigation

On Monday at about 7:20 a.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Combined Communication Center received a report of an unresponsive female lying in the parking lot of a business in the first block of State Street.

Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and determined the female was deceased and that lifesaving measures would not be effective. The initial investigation determined that the death appeared to be suspicious.

Santa Barbara Police Detectives responded to the scene along with police forensics and are investigating the death. Officials say it appears the female victim was homeless and potentially in her late 40s or early 50s.

State Street between Cabrillo Blvd. and Mason Street were closed to all vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists for multiple hours.

Wrong Way Driver

On Sunday at approximately 2:03 a.m., the San Luis Obispo Communications Center received a 911 call of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lane on U.S. 101, north of Los Alamos.

Officers first observed the vehicle just north of Solomon road. The vehicle managed to turn and began to travel the right way. CHP officers caught up to the vehicle after it stopped on the right shoulder south of Alisos Canyon Road. Officers contacted the male driver, Guadalupe Guevara Torres, who was taken into custody for a DUI.

– Katherine Zehnder