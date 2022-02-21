52nd annual Jazz Festival kicks off in March

On March 5 at the Elings Performing Arts Center, it really will be all that jazz.

The Dos Pueblos Instrumental Music Program is set to host its 52nd Annual Jazz Festival at the Dos Pueblos High School theater with saxophonist Lito Hernandez and trumpeter Willie Murillo headlining the event.

The pair will host a morning “master class,” then perform with the Dos Pueblos Jazz Band and Santa Barbara City College’s Lunchbreak Big Band in the afternoon.

Bands from various levels, from junior high to college, will also compete throughout the day at the Jazz Festival in Goleta.

Doors will open at 7:50 a.m. with the master class set to begin soon after at 10 a.m. The concert is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. with awards given out at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be sold for $10 at the door to benefit Dos Pueblos’ various music programs, including the concert band, drumline, jazz band, marching band, and orchestra as well as the dance guard.

Dos Pueblos High School is located at 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com.