53 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 14, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had four cases.

Elsewhere, four cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Thirteen cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

The location of 10 cases were pending.

Forty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 10 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 43,595 cases, of which 284 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 526.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.5% of the eligible 12-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 79.1%.

Of the entire county population, 60.5% is fully vaccinated.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com