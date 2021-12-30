534 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 534 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Of those, the highest number, 145, were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 82 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 22 cases.

Fifty-two cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Seven cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Nine cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 29 cases.

Sixty-six cases were in Goleta.

Fifty-four cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Thirty-two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 36 cases are pending.

Forty-six patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another nine are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 49,062 cases, of which 46,881 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 562.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 68.6% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population, 64.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

