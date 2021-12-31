538 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 538 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Thursday.

Both individuals were in the 50-69 age group, resided in Santa Maria and had underlying medical conditions. The deaths weren’t associated with a congregate care site, according to the county Public Health Department.

Of the new cases, the highest number, 166, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Elsewhere, there were 87 cases in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 22 cases.

Sixty-nine cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota

Sixty cases were in Goleta.

Eleven cases were in Isla Vista.

Thirty-six cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria

Thirty-five cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village..

Santa Ynez Valley reported 18 cases.

Sixteen cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe

The locations of 18 cases were pending.

Fifty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another eight are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 49,596 cases, of which 1,938 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 564.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 68.7% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 64.6% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: dmason@newspress.com