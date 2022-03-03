54 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of those, the highest number of cases, 13, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Additionally, 12 were in Santa Maria.

Elsewhere, seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Ten cases were in Isla Vista.

Six cases were in Goleta.

One case was in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

The location of one case was pending.

Fifty-one patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 10 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,534 cases, of which 369 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 650.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

