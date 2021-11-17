59 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Tuesday.

Two of the three individuals were 30-49 years of age, and one was in the 70-plus age group.

All three individuals had underlying health conditions. The individuals resided in South County unincorporated areas, Lompoc and Santa Maria. The deaths weren’t associated with a congregate care site, according to the Public Health Department.

Of the 59 new cases, the highest number, 32, was in Santa Maria, the department reported. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, four cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Six cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon..

Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

Two cases were in Goleta.

The location of five cases are pending.

Twenty-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another seven are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 44,983 cases, of which 321 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 536.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 64.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 71.5%.

Of the entire county population, 60.9% is fully vaccinated.

