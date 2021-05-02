5G concerns are justified

I applaud those fighting the placement of 5G boxes in proximity to their homes.

I cringed when I read the April 24 article (“Concerns Raised Over 5G Facilities,” News-Press), which stated “telecommunication officials say the radiation emissions are under control and safe to the general public based on regulations set by the Federal Communications Commission.” The story also cited the FDA and the World Health Organization saying there are no adverse effects tied to wireless exposure.

But there is a wealth of information on Non-Thermal Biological Effects found on the National Institute of Health Pubmed Database. Search “Oxidative effects of wireless radiation.”

The FCC and FDA information is not current.

Prior research does not factor in the long-term or cumulative effects of exposure to EMF radiation.

Prior studies do not focus on Specific Absorption Rate effects on the tissues. Children and pregnant women and those with neurological diseases have not been factored into their research. Children’s brains absorb at least twice the EMF radiation as an adult brain. In fact, many nations have banned Wi-Fi in schools and pre-schools (France).

In 2011 the World Health Organization reclassified EMF radiation as “probably carcinogenic.”

In China, research on EMF effects is given top priority, and as a result they have strict standards. For example, the SAR for the public in China is .02 watt per kilogram.

In America, the SAR for the public is 4.0 watts per kilogram (1994)!

The allowable absorption rate in the U.S. is four times greater than in China.

The 5G wavelength is much stronger than 4G but is shorter so there has to be many more “wireless facilities.” But they should not be placed near inhabited areas.

Julie Basham

Santa Barbara