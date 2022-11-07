5K Trail Run raises money for remote villagers

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Above and at bottom, Participants partake in the Trekking Ambassadors’ 5K Fun-draiser Trail-Run Hike at Tucker’s Grove in Goleta on Saturday.

Trekking Ambassadors hosted a 5K Trail Run Saturday at Tucker’s Grove Park to raise money to deliver critically needed solar lights and reading eyeglasses to remote villagers in the Mount Everest region.

“We had about 40 to 50 participants and probably raised close to a couple thousand dollars,” Heather Bond, executive director of Trekking Ambassadors, told the News-Press about the Santa Barbara event.

“It was a lot of fun. It was great,” Ms. Bond said. “There was a lot of fun interactions between the vendors and the people that came in. The participants that were there really utilized the vendors wonderfully. There was a ton of interest in Trekking Ambassadors.”

Participants partake in the Trekking Ambassadors’ 5K Fun-draiser Trail-Run Hike at Tucker’s Grove in Goleta on Saturday, November 5, 2022. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)

“It was a good day: great bake sale, great race, great raffle and great interactions,” she said.

Funds from the event will support Santa Barbara Wellness Trekking Ambassadors’ Unite to Light, which provides low-cost solar light and power to those without electricity across the globe, and The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara.

“We had a wonderful guitarist, like a minstrel humming and strumming, and everyone was clapping and cheering. He set a fun tone,” Ms. Bond said. “There were people at the massage table and chairs. Everyone was utilizing these people. With a smaller crowd, there was a lot more interaction with vendors. Everyone was happy and said how much they appreciated people being there to work on them. Everyone was very happy, and people were just buzzing around.”

Ms. Bond said she would like to thank the vendors. “It was a huge community infrastructure that came in for this sponsoring stuff and donating things.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com