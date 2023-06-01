$6 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma ‘disappointing’ says AG Bonta

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – On Tuesday, a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit gave the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, full immunity from civil suits but ordered Purdue Pharma to pay $6 billion to settle the matter.

Purdue Pharma, makers of Oxycontin, released the opioid in 1996 and aggressively marketed the drug as a treatment for pain without revealing its addictive potential. Following thousands of lawsuits, Purdue filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

“Today’s court decision allows nearly $500 million of Purdue Pharma’s ill-gotten gains to be brought back to California, to heal our communities and provide real relief to countless suffering families. However, disappointingly, the decision does not require Purdue to lift the Sacklers’ liability shield from private claims. The victims of this crisis deserve justice and they should have the option to take Purdue to court for it,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta commented.

The settlement requires $1.175 billion to be paid by the Sackler family over the next 16 years, to a Supplemental Opioid Abatement Fund to provide support and services to survivors and victims of opioid addiction and programs that address opioid addiction.

California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the District of Columbia, the non-consenting states and New Hampshire, a supporter of the suit, are the beneficiaries.

The money received by the states will partially fund the Master Disbursement Trust. California will receive $112,236,111 of which $21,222,222 will go to the Abatement Fund.

The Sackler family will pay an additional $175 million in incremental cash under the Shareholder Settlement Agreement to the Master Disbursement Trust.

“The aggregate payments .. would total $5.5 to $6.0 billion, … $5.5 billion is approximately 97% of the total amount of all non-tax cash distributions that Purdue made to the Sacklers since January 1, 2008, nearly 12 years prior to the Petition Date,” the settlement states.

“There are also material non-financial terms. The Sackler Mediation Parties have agreed to allow any institution or organization in the United States to remove the Sackler name from physical facilities and academic, medical, and cultural programs, scholarships, endowments, and the like.”

Additionally Purdue Pharma will provide to the Public Document Repository additional privileged materials, including additional material related to lobbying, public relations, compliance and documents regarding recommendations from McKinsey & Company, Razorfish, and Publicis related to the sale and marketing of opioids. This is expected to help “guide legislators and regulators” in the future.

The Court set aside substantial time during the hearing to give a voice to personal injury victims including those who have lost loved ones, requiring members of the Sackler families to listen.

The Sackler family issued a statement saying:

“The Sackler families are pleased to have reached a settlement with additional states that will allow very substantial additional resources to reach people and communities in need. The families have consistently affirmed that settlement is by far the best way to help solve a serious and complex public health crisis. While the families have acted lawfully in all respects, they sincerely regret that OxyContin, a prescription medicine that continues to help people suffering from chronic pain, unexpectedly became part of an opioid crisis that has brought grief and loss to far too many families and communities.”

In a release by the Department of Justice, Mr. Bonta said, “The opioid crisis has left a trail of pain, grief and destruction across the nation that will leave its mark on generations to come. Its ringleaders — Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family — bear responsibility for causing much of this grief.”