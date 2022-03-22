6 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported six new COVID-19 cases and one death Monday.

The individual who died was a resident of Goleta and was between 50-69 years old with no underlying health conditions reported. The death was not associated with a congregate-care site.

Of the positive cases, two were reported in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, one case was reported in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon. Another one case was in Isla Vista.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

One case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Sixteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another three are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,078 cases, of which 167 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 668.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

