6 mental health tips during COVID lockdown

Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County, also known as the Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House By The Park, has provided six ways for individuals to boost their frame of mind during the stay-at-home order.

No. 1 is to step outside, breathe some fresh air and try to get 15 minutes of sunshine to boost vitamin D and immune health.

No. 2 is to indulge your guilty pleasure by reading a book, binging a TV series, soaking in the back and allowing yourself to relax without feeling guilty.

No. 3 is to call an old friend or relative, surprising them with a good old-fashioned phone call and catching up on shared memories.

No. 4 is to give back. Doing something for others can boost productivity and improve your outlook, such as making a meal for a senior living alone in your neighborhood or exploring volunteer opportunities at one of the many local nonprofits, including the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, CommUnify or Community Partners in Caring.

No. 5 is to be purposefully grateful even in difficult times for the love of family and friends, beautiful surroundings or the comfort of home.

No. 6 is to seek assistance if you feel overwhelmed. FSA provides telehealth counseling for people of all ages.

Parents and teachers can refer students to school-based counseling programs, and parents can get helpful tips and strategies through FSA’s parent coaching program or the Parenting in a Pandemic virtual workshops.

Seniors and their caregivers can also receive individual counseling or group support from FSA’s Senior Mental Health and Caregiver Support services.

For more information, go to fsacares.org.

