61 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday.

The individual was in the 50-69 age group and had underlying medical conditions. The death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate care site, according to the county Public Health Department.

Of the 61 cases, the highest number, 22, was in Santa Maria, according to the department. Neighboring Orcutt had five cases.

Elsewhere, 15 cases were reported in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Two cases were in Goleta.

One case was in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in Isla Vista.

Four cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

The locations of eight cases are pending.

Forty-seven patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another nine are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,100 cases, of which 701 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 648.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

