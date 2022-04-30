61 COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The Public Health Department said it is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health and added 15 backlogged cases Friday.

Of the positive cases reported Friday, five were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had four cases.

Elsewhere, three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Nineteen cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Nine cases were in Isla Vista.

Santa Ynez Valley reported four cases.

Seven cases were in Goleta.

Three cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases were pending.

Eleven patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 86,946 cases, of which 364 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 683.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.9% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.6% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.email: kschallhorn@newspress.com