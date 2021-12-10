61 COVID-19 new cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

There were two deaths Thursday. One decedent was in the 70-plus age group, and the other was between 50-69. One had underlying medical conditions. One death is associated with a congregate care facility.

One resided in Santa Maria, and the other resided in Santa Barbara or the nearby unincorporated areas.

Of the new cases, the highest number, 15, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had three cases.

Elsewhere, five cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Thirteen cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Five cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Five cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

FIve cases were in Goleta.

Two cases were in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

The locations of three cases are pending.

Thirty-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another eight are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 46,363 cases, of which 483 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 554.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 67.5% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 75.2%.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 63.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzendher@newspress.com