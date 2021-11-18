62 COVID-19 new cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday.

The decedent was in the 70-plus age group and had no underlying medical conditions. The individual resided in Santa Maria.

Of the 62 new cases, the highest number, 29, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had three cases.

Elsewhere, seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Five cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Four cases were in Isla Vista.

Two cases were in Goleta.

The locations of five cases are pending.

Twenty-nine patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another eight are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 45,045 cases, of which 337 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 537.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 65.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 72.5%.

Of the entire county population, 61.4% is fully vaccinated.

