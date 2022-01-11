630 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 630 new COVID-19 cases and one death Monday.

The individual resided in Santa Maria, was in the 70-plus age group and had no underlying medical conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the 630 new cases, the highest number, 169, were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, Santa Maria had 63 cases. Neighboring Orcutt had 26 cases.

Eighty-three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Thirteen cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Forty-six cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 39 cases.

Sixty-two cases were in Goleta.

Forty-nine cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Forty-nine cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 31 cases are pending.

Eighty-seven patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 10 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 58,847 cases, of which 51,762 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 572.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 69.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 65.2% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

