64 COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Tuesday.

One individual was in the 70-plus age group. Another was in the 50-69 age group, and the third was between 30 and 49. One of the three had underlying health conditions, according to the county Public Health Department.

None of the deaths were associated with a congregete care site.

Of the 64 cases, the highest number, 19, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had five cases.

Elsewhere, 18 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Nine cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Montecito.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

One case was in Isla Vista.

One case was in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

The location of one case was pending.

Fifty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 10 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,039 cases, of which 746 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 647.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.7% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population, 67.5% is fully vaccinated.

For statistics for Monday, Sunday and Saturday, go to publichealthsbc.org.

