64 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and one death Friday.

The deceased was in the 70-plus age group and had no underlying medical conditions, according to the Public Health Department. The death was not associated with a congregate care site. The individual resided in the area containing Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Of the cases, the highest number, 30, was in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 14 cases.

Elsewhere, one case was reported in the area containing Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Six cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

One case was in Goleta.

The location of three cases are pending.

Twenty-seven patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another eight are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 45,174 cases, of which 337 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 539.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 65.4% of the eligible 5-and-older population are fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in Santa Barbara: 72.8%.

Of the entire county population, 61.5% are fully vaccinated.

