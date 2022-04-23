64 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Santa Barbara County is currently conducting quality assurance to align with CDPH. As a result, 11 backlogged cases have been added today. Additionally, the total number of negative test results have been reduced in order to align with CDPH data and methodology.

Of the newly reported cases, the highest number, 18, were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, six were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had seven cases.

Six cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was reported in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe. Nine cases were in Isla Vista.

Five cases were in Goleta.

Four cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Six cases were in the South County unincorporated area, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of two cases are pending.

Eight patients are recovering in county hospitals.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 86,567 cases, of which 304 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 681.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

