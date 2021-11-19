65 COVID-19 new cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of those, the highest number, 31, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 9 cases.

Elsewhere, seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Five cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported 2 cases.

Two cases were in Goleta.

The location of six cases are pending.

Twenty-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another seven are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 45,110 cases, of which 342 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 538.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 65.4% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 72.8%.

Of the entire county population, 61.5% is fully vaccinated.

