65 new COVID-19 cases in county

Santa Barbara County reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The highest number was in Santa Maria, where there were 26 cases.

Eight cases were reported in the neighboring community of Orcutt.

Elsewhere, 10 cases were reported in Lompoc and neighboring Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills. Eight cases were seen in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the county Public Health Department.

Four cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley. Three were in Goleta, and two were in the South Coast corridor (Carpinteria, Summerland and unincorporated Montecito).

One case was reported in Isla Vista, and one case was seen in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Locations were pending for two cases.

Most of the cases involved people younger than 50. The highest number, in fact, was the 19 cases in the 0-17 age group, followed by 16 among ages 18-29 and 17 among ages 30-49. There were nine cases in the 50-69 age group and four in the 70-plus age group.

The number of still infectious cases in Santa Barbara County is 385.

Forty-seven people are recovering in county hospitals. An additional 13 are in ICUs.

