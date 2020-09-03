66 new COVID-19 cases reported, two additional deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 8,229.

The county also reported two additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total now to 97.

According to the county, both decedents were over the age of 70 and were associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility. One of the individuals had underlying health conditions.

One decedent resided in the city of Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon, while the other lived in the South County unincorporated area.

This marks the 12th related COVID death for Santa Barbara and the seventh for the communities of Montecito, Summerland, and the city of Carpinteria.

The county has also now seen an increase of 70 deaths since June 22.

Of the total cases announced Wednesday, 235 are considered active, with 41 people recovering in the hospital and 18 people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Santa Barbara reported the most cases on Wednesday with 16 and now has a total of 1,114 cases, 30 of which are active.

Santa Maria and Lompoc both announced 14 new cases each, bringing each city’s total to 3,604 and 675, respectively.

Santa Maria has the most cases of any city in the county, as well as the most active cases with 79.

Isla Vista, the college town located next to UCSB, reported five new cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 153, six of which are active. In the last month, I.V. has seen an increase of 100 cases.

Orcutt, Santa Ynez, and the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and city of Guadalupe each reported two new cases, while Goleta, the communities of Montecito, Summerland, and the city of Carpinteria, and the unincorporated area between Goleta Valley and Gaviota each announced one new case.

Broken down by age range, the bracket with the most cases came from residents between 18 and 29 with 25 new cases, bringing the total to 2,321.

There were also 18 new cases in the 30 to 49 age range, bringing the total to 3,128, the most in the county.

The 0-17 age range had 10 new cases, 50-69 had seven and those in the 70-plus group had six new cases.

As of Wednesday, the Public Health Department has administered 121,874 tests. Of those, 113,113 have tested negative, 8,229 positive and 338 were inconclusive. A total of 7,897 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

