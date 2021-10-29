67 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday.

The decedent was in the 50-69 age group and had underlying medical conditions, the county Public Health Department reported. The death wasn’t associated with a congregate care site. The resident lived in Santa Barbara.

The highest number of cases, 24, was in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had seven.

Elsewhere, there were 14 cases in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, six cases in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, and four cases were in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Three cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Two cases were in Goleta, and another two were in the South Coast area, including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of one case was pending.

All but two of the cases were in people younger than 70. The 30-49 age group had the highest number, with 31 cases.

Forty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 14 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 44,032 cases, of which 361 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 523.

