67 COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County is currently conducting quality assurance to align with CDPH. As a result, 15 backlogged cases were added Tuesday.

Of the 67 cases, the highest number, 20, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 10 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had nine cases.

Six cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported five cases.

Two cases were in Goleta.

Seven cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of four cases are pending.

Thirteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another three are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 87,697 cases, of which 536 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 687.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

