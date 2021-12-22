67 COVID-19 new cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

There are also three deaths to report. Two individuals were in the 70-plus age group, and the other was 50-69 years of age, according to the Public Health Department.

Two of the individuals had underlying medical conditions. No deaths were associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the 67 cases, the highest number, 18, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Elsewhere, three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Ten cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had four cases.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Three cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

Eight cases were in Goleta.

Eight cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of six cases was pending.

Thirty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 12 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 46,182 cases, of which 512 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 560.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 68.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 64.2% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

