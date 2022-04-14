68 COVID-19 cases reported; no one’s in ICUs

Santa Barbara County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

But no one is hospitalized in intensive care units.

Of the positive cases, the highest number, 26, was reported in Isla Vista, according to the Public Health Department. Deltopia, the large, unsanctioned Isla Vista Street party, was less than two weeks ago.

Elsewhere, Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Nine cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had three cases.

Elsewhere, two cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Eleven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Three cases were in Goleta.

Seven cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of two cases were pending.

Five patients are recovering in county hospitals, but none are in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 86,098 cases, of which 280 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 679.

No deaths were reported Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.7% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.4% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

