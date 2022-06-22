68 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Of those, the highest number, 12, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had five cases.

Elsewhere, six cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Ten cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Seven cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Nine cases were in Goleta.

Eleven cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

The locations of six cases are pending.

The county is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Public Health Department. For that reason, Tuesday’s numbers included 15 backlogged cases.

Thirty-nine patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another six are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 93,650 cases, of which 805 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 694..

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.5% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 69.2% is fully vaccinated.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com