69 COVID-19 new cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 69 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 27, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 10 cases.

Elsewhere, 10 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Ten cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Four cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Two cases were in Isla Vista.

One case was Goleta.

The locations of two cases are pending.

Forty-three patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 11 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 44,352 cases, of which 293 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 526.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.5% of the eligible 12-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 79.1%.

Of the entire county population, 60.5% is fully vaccinated.

