Letter to the president

Dear President Biden,

I am obligated to call you president out of respect for the office, though in my heart I don’t feel your actions warrant the title.

Do you remember when you won the election by 83-plus million votes, more than your former boss, Barack Hussein Obama? President Obama ran a powerful campaign and drew large crowds of tens of thousands and won nearly 70 million votes, the highest number in American history up to that point.

I’m curious if you know how you won by such a wide margin running your campaign from your basement. And on the very few occasions when you did venture out for a “rally,” you only managed to muster a few dozen supporters.

When you were sworn into office, and even sooner during your limited periods of public appearances, you promised you’d bring the country together. I’m wondering, do you think you accomplished that campaign promise? After all, there were another 73 million who didn’t vote for you. They had no choice but to hold you to your word and give you that chance to close the divide.

Do you think you united the nation? The word on the street is that we’re more divided than ever.

I’m also curious if you’re aware how badly you have jeopardized the security of the nation you had sworn to protect. Actually, it’s about the only thing required of your job.

Are you aware the people in your administration did away with the southern border right after you were elected? Has anyone filled you in on that fact? Have they told you that since you took office, hundreds of thousands of American citizens under your watch have died of fentanyl as a direct result of the open border?

Last year you paid a cursory visit to El Paso to see for yourself. Sadly, you were robbed of the true picture since the town was sterilized before your arrival, and you were led to a spot on the border with no activity. If you want to see the real picture, I’ll be happy to drive you down there, but you have to pay for the gas.

Your own son is a victim of drug and alcohol abuse. I would think you would have a great deal of compassion for those families dealing with the same serious problem and want to help prevent more deaths from occurring. Those on your side of the fence love to blame the user. Do you blame your son?

A poor woman lost her two sons on the same day to fentanyl. Your retort was to blame former President Donald Trump. Real leaders man up, and it’s not toxic masculinity. It’s called being a man.

Are you aware that your massive spending made everything cost tons more and people are barely getting by because of it? I understand you were surprised one time how much a hamburger cost. And that was two years ago.

Under your leadership because you put the kibosh on oil, the cost of gas soared to heights never seen before. Next time you get in the “Beast,” stop at a station and fill it up yourself. The prices are now down from the highs, but you’ll still get a first-hand understanding how much fuel cuts into the cost of living for the average American.

If you really want to see how bad, fill up in California.

One of those massive spending programs you gave your John Hancock to was supposed to fix the roads, but did you know it wasn’t going to do that at all? You stood at a podium and were pleased how the money was going to really improve our infrastructure. And you believed it.

Apparently, it was going toward windmills and solar panels and a whole bunch of other places unknown. Have you seen any bridge or road repairs using that money? Certainly not the railroad tracks. If you get a chance, please let me know where. Just curious.

Speaking of railroad tracks, were you aware there was a bad train wreck in a small town in your country? Maybe not, you were in Ukraine worrying about its border. Apparently, East Palestine, Ohio, didn’t vote for you so I’m wondering if your people ignored American citizens out of revenge. I certainly hope that’s not the case.

However, I do wonder if the train wreck occurred on, say, Martha’s Vineyard (who hate illegals, by the way), whether you would have been on top of it. That is, of course, if you knew about it.

And yes, I’m aware, Martha’s Vineyard doesn’t have trains, but you get the point, I think.

When you go about your daily routine, I wonder if you look out the window of that big White House you’re hanging out in and tell yourself how great a job you’re doing. Or do you question just what the hell are you doing?

There are some 350 million people under your feet who are very concerned for the future of their country. Do you feel you’ve strengthened or weakened the country? Do you feel good about the possibility that by sticking with Ukraine, you may end up killing all the people counting on you? Are you comfortable with that? Since you’re already of later years, maybe you’re telling yourself you’ve led an easy life living off the taxpayers, so what do you care?

When you snuggle in bed at night after some milk and honey, are you aware there are over 600,000, probably more, sleeping on a sidewalk? Does that give you a restless snooze? Or are you mentally working on a national solution to figure out what’s wrong in all the Democratic-controlled cities and states overflowing with thousands of human beings turning our once great cities into slums? Has your driver ever taken you through some of these massive homeless camps?

Maybe you can take some of those billions going to Ukraine and toss some of that cash to Americans. With accountability, of course. Not like Ukraine.

Mr. President, it’s my understanding you presently intend to run for re-election. This time you will have to work at keeping your demanding job. You won’t be able to campaign in hiding. Now you have a track record of how well you’ve taken care of the country.

I would like to suggest you review everything you accomplished and begin your campaign platform based upon those achievements. The upside is you likely won’t need to read or remember anything because all the things you’ve accomplished, you don’t want anyone to know.

I will conclude my letter with the hopes you get a chance to ask some of these questions regarding your performance from those who are guiding you. Tell them you have some concerns about the welfare of the nation and demand to know the truth. They might tell you: “You can’t handle the truth.”

But you stomp your foot and remind them you’re the commander-in-chief and the one in charge.

Be prepared to hear some chuckling.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.