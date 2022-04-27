70 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 70 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is currently conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health. As a result, 18 backlogged cases were added Tuesday.

Of the 70 new cases, the highest number, 18, was in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, according to the county Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 11 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had three.

Ten cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Seventeen cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe. Two cases were in Isla Vista.

Three cases were in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

The locations of three cases are pending.

Eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. One patient is recovering in an intensive care unit.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 86,767 cases, of which 322 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 681.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com