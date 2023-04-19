Library to present picture frame workshop

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is providing a free Rolled Paper Picture Frame workshop for adults from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

This workshop will be held in the Library’s Learning Loft, 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

Attendees will learn how to create a beautiful picture frame by adding recycled rolled paper to the wooden frame. All of the materials needed will be provided by the library.

This workshop supports the library’s mission of learning as well as the city’s promise to offer more recreational activities to the community.

Space is limited to this workshop and registration is required. If you would like more information or to register, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

— Annika Bahnsen