72 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of those, the highest number, 19, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had seven cases.

Elsewhere, six cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Fifteen cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One case was in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported four cases.

Two cases were in Goleta.

Three cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Seven cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of five cases were pending.

Thirty-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another thirteen are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 46,902 cases, of which 405 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 556.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 68.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 64.1% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

