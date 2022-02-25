73 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday.

The individual resided in Orcutt, was in the 70-plus age group and had no underlying medical conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the 73 new cases, the highest number, 23, were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the county Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 17 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had six cases.

Seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe. Three cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported Three cases.

Seven cases were in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases are pending.

Forty-seven patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 11 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,173 cases, of which 615 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 649.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.6% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

