74 COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Thursday.

Three individuals were between ages 50 and 69, and one was between ages 30 and 49. All four had underlying health conditions.

These deaths were not associated with a congregate care facility.

Two individuals resided in Santa Barbara, and the rest resided in Lompoc.

Of the 74 cases, the highest number, 26, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, four cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Seven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Five cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Six cases were in Isla Vista.

Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

Fourteen cases were in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of two cases are pending.

Forty-six patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another seven are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,608 cases, of which 394 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 654.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

