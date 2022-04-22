76 COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of them, the highest number, 24, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 10 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe. Thirteen cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Four cases were in Goleta.

Four cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of four cases are pending.

Nine patients are recovering in county hospitals.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 86,517 cases, of which 308 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 681.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

