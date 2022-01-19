762 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 762 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are also five deaths to report. Three individuals were 70+ years of age. The other two individuals were 30-49 years of age and 50-69 years of age. All five had underlying medical conditions. The deaths were not associated with a congregate care site.

Of those, the highest number, 253, was in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, according to the Public Health Department.

The City of Santa Maria had 213 cases.

Neighboring Orcutt had 50 cases.

One hundred one cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Twenty-eight cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Three cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 31 cases.

Thirty-one cases were in Goleta.

Twenty-one cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Fifteen cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of sixteen cases was pending.

One hundred thirty five patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another twelve are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 67,314 cases, of which 6,590 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 580.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 69.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 65.6% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

