77 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 77 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Of those, the highest number, 20, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Four cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Nine cases were in Goleta.

Eight cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in Isla Vista

Ten cases were in Santa Maria.

Neighboring Orcutt had seven cases.

Six cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Santa Ynez Valley reported eight cases.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

The location of one case was pending.

The county is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Public Health Department. For that reason, Tuesday’s numbers included 15 backlogged cases.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 90,632 cases, of which 1,054 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 688.

Meanwhile, 28 patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another five are recovering in intensive care units.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 69% is fully vaccinated.

The health department is now posting COVID-19 case numbers only on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are appearing in the Wednesday and Saturday editions of the News-Press.

