780 COVID-19 new cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 780 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

There are also two deaths to report. Both individuals were in the 70-plus age group. Both had underlying medical conditions. The deaths were not associated with a congregate care site.

Of those, the highest number, 361, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 61 cases.

Elsewhere, 72 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Ninety-nine cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Thirty-eight cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Thirty-four cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 19 cases.

Forty-one cases were in Goleta.

The location of 12 cases was pending.

One hundred thirty-nine patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 17 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 73,544 cases, of which 5,645 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 587.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 70.1% of the eligible five-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 78.4%.

Of the entire county population, 60% is fully vaccinated.

