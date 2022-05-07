79 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 79 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is currently conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health. As a result, 15 backlogged cases were added Friday.

Of the 79 cases, the highest number, 17, was in Isla Vista, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, nine cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had three cases.

Eight cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Fourteen cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Santa Ynez Valley reported five cases.

Eight cases were in Goleta.

Seven cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases are pending.

Eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 87,423 cases, of which 485 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 687.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.7% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

