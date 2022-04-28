79 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 79 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The Public Health Department said it is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health and added an additional 18 backlogged cases to its data.

Of the positive cases reported Wednesday, 19 were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Eleven were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had six cases.

Elsewhere, four cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

The Santa Ynez Valley reported seven cases.

Five cases were in Isla Vista.

Three cases were in Goleta.

Six cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Eleven cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of six cases were pending.

Thirteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 86,802 cases, of which 354 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 681.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.9% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

